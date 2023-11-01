Co-Pilot Pulls Gun On Captain, Threatens To Shoot Him Over Flight Diversion

A former Delta Air Lines pilot has been indicted by a grand jury in Utah for allegedly threatening to shoot the plane's captain during a flight in August 2022.

Prosecutors said that Jonathan J. Dunn, who was the co-pilot, pulled out a gun in the middle of the flight when the pilot made the decision to make an emergency landing because one of the passengers was suffering from a medical emergency.

"After a disagreement about a potential flight diversion due to a passenger medical event, Dunn told the Captain they would be shot multiple times if the Captain diverted the flight," the Transportation Department's inspector general's office said.

Officials did not say why Dunn tried to stop the pilot from diverting the flight.

Dunn was legally allowed to have the gun on the plane through the Transportation Security Administration's Federal Flight Deck Officer program.

Dunn was fired by Delta after the incident and has been removed from the Federal Flight Deck Officer program. He is scheduled to be arraigned on November 16 on one charge of interfering with a flight crew.