Colorado Mountains Named The 'Most Beautiful' Place In The Entire State

The United States is home to all sorts of alluring locations, from jaw-dropping waterfalls and vast deserts to picturesque buildings and architecture. Many people flock to these gorgeous destinations for their Instagram-worthy views, and they often stay for the array of restaurants, tourist attractions, and other captivating draws in the area.

If you're thinking about visiting these spots, Condé Nast Traveler pinpointed the "most beautiful" places in every state. Writers picked out these stellar spots after polling their Facebook followers as well as combing through other sources.

According to the roundup, Colorado's most beautiful place is the Maroon Bells! Here's why this famous mountains are worth the visit:

"Located about ten miles west of Aspen, the Maroon Bells—two 14,000-foot peaks above the White River National Forest—are a couple of the most photographed mountains in Colorado. Shutterbugs are known to set up their cameras along the shores of Maroon Lake well before sunrise, hoping to get that iconic shot of the Bells and aspen trees reflected perfectly in the water."