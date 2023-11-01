Diddy Says He's Been Banned From Portraying 'The Joker' Again

"Last year after I did the Black Joker I got a bunch of emails from the studios telling me not to be the Joker anymore that I was breaching the trademark," Diddy explained. "So I don't know what I'm going to be this year."



It didn't take long for Diddy to debut his new stunning costume. Instead of portraying the well-known DC villain, the New York native decided to switch sides to become DC's most notable hero Batman. "The Darkest Knight" made his debut in a full-equipped Batman suit while on top of the Batmobile from the 2008 film The Dark Knight. In the clip, you can see Diddy rocking the Bat-suit as he intimates a studio executive and urges him to end the SAG-AFTRA strike.