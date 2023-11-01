Diddy Says He's Been Banned From Portraying 'The Joker' Again
By Tony M. Centeno
November 1, 2023
Diddy always goes all out for his Halloween costumes. Last year, the music and media mogul dressed up as Heath Ledger's "Joker" and remained in character all night. His performance was so good that Warner Bros had to step in.
On Halloween night, October 31, Brother Love revealed that he got a cease-and-desist letter from Warner Bros, who owns "The Joker" name and likeness. Following his interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Diddy said that his immaculate costume complete with precise make-up was enough to qualify for copyright infringement and instructed him not to wear the costume again in the future.
"Last year after I did the Black Joker I got a bunch of emails from the studios telling me not to be the Joker anymore that I was breaching the trademark," Diddy explained. "So I don't know what I'm going to be this year."
It didn't take long for Diddy to debut his new stunning costume. Instead of portraying the well-known DC villain, the New York native decided to switch sides to become DC's most notable hero Batman. "The Darkest Knight" made his debut in a full-equipped Batman suit while on top of the Batmobile from the 2008 film The Dark Knight. In the clip, you can see Diddy rocking the Bat-suit as he intimates a studio executive and urges him to end the SAG-AFTRA strike.
Diddy's latest cinematic Halloween costume comes a few days after he debuted the trailer for his Off The Grid movie. The trailer follows Diddy and co-star Eva Apio as they bring his latest studio album to life. Watch the full trailer below.