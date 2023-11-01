Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rates The Same As Inflation Remains High

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates the same for the third time this year. It is the second straight time that the Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee has decided to leave interest rates unchanged.

The interest rate currently stands at a target range between 5.25%-5.5%, which is a 22-year high.

The decision was expected and comes amid strong economic growth and continued inflation. While inflation has slowed in recent months, it is still above the Fed's target of 2%.

The Fed left the door open for an additional increase before the end of the year.

"In determining the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate to return inflation to 2 percent over time, the committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments," the Fed said in its post-meeting statement.

Stocks reacted positively to the news and were ahead in late-day trading.