Florida Islands Named 'Most Beautiful' Places In The Entire State

The United States is home to all sorts of alluring locations, from jaw-dropping waterfalls and vast deserts to picturesque buildings and architecture. Many people flock to these gorgeous destinations for their Instagram-worthy views, and they often stay for the array of restaurants, tourist attractions, and other captivating draws in the area.

If you're thinking about visiting these spots, Condé Nast Traveler pinpointed the "most beautiful" places in every state. Writers picked out these stellar spots after polling their Facebook followers as well as combing through other sources.

According to the roundup, Florida's most beautiful place is the Sanibel and Captiva Islands! Here's why this famous pair of islands are worth the visit:

"The sister islands of Sanibel and Captiva have long drawn visitors with their biking trails, wildlife, and calm Gulf Coast beaches. Sanibel is particularly famous for being the seashell capital of the world—you could spend an entire day with a picnic and bucket at conch-heavy spots like Bowman’s Beach. Meanwhile, Captiva is known for its untouched sand dunes and charming seaside hotels."