Florida Islands Named 'Most Beautiful' Places In The Entire State

By Zuri Anderson

November 1, 2023

Sanibel Island Beach and Lighthouse
Photo: Michael Warren / iStock / Getty Images

The United States is home to all sorts of alluring locations, from jaw-dropping waterfalls and vast deserts to picturesque buildings and architecture. Many people flock to these gorgeous destinations for their Instagram-worthy views, and they often stay for the array of restaurants, tourist attractions, and other captivating draws in the area.

If you're thinking about visiting these spots, Condé Nast Traveler pinpointed the "most beautiful" places in every state. Writers picked out these stellar spots after polling their Facebook followers as well as combing through other sources.

According to the roundup, Florida's most beautiful place is the Sanibel and Captiva Islands! Here's why this famous pair of islands are worth the visit:

"The sister islands of Sanibel and Captiva have long drawn visitors with their biking trails, wildlife, and calm Gulf Coast beaches. Sanibel is particularly famous for being the seashell capital of the world—you could spend an entire day with a picnic and bucket at conch-heavy spots like Bowman’s Beach. Meanwhile, Captiva is known for its untouched sand dunes and charming seaside hotels."

Want to add more stunning vistas to your bucket list? Visit CN Traveler's website for the full list of every state's most scenic location.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.