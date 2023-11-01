"Colombia I love y'all, but y'all ain't had to do me like this," French said as he panned the camera over to the police officers who were conducting the search. "Y'all ain't had to have them dogs in there like that. You know we Cokeboys but we ain't coke boys like that."



In other footage he posted to his Instagram Story, you can see French as he follows the police on to the jet during the search. He even got a close-up of the black narcotics dog, who was just trying to do his or her job. Thankfully, no drugs were found on the plane and French was allowed to leave the country.



French took his brief trip to Colombia to get some work done on his teeth. He took every opportunity he got to flash off his new pearly whites, which now have diamonds. See his billion dollar smile below.