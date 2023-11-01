Historic Restaurant Named Florida's Best Steakhouse

When someone thinks of beef, many favorites come to mind like burgers, brisket, and short ribs. Nothing compares to the almighty steak, which comes in various cuts. While you can easily throw a steak on your own grill or skillet, there's nothing like a juicy cut cooked perfectly by culinary professionals. Plus, you can treat yourself to their luxurious sides and drink pairings.

For all the steak lovers out there, Taste of Home refreshed its list of every state's best steakhouse. According to the website, Florida's top choice is Bern's Steakhouse! Here's why this historic restaurant is getting the spotlight:

"Bern’s has been a Tampa tradition since the 1950s, but rest assured that this steakhouse is keeping up with the times. The menu boasts an impressive selection of caviar, cheeses and 20 different steaks. The crown jewel of this restaurant, though, might just be its James Beard Award-winning wine program. You’ll be able to find the perfect pairing for whatever steak, surf and turf or seafood you choose."