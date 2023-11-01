Men Steal 'Large Sum Of Money' From California Victim's Fanny Pack

Two men stole a "large sum of money" from a victim's fanny pack in California on Tuesday (October 31) right before he entered a bank. According to KTLA, the robbery happened in broad daylight outside a Wells Fargo branch bank in Northridge. The man wearing the fanny pack was carrying $30,000 that he planned to deposit into the bank around 2:30 that afternoon. Just as he entered the bank parking lot, two men stopped him and fired gunshots into the air before leaving with his fanny pack and all of the money inside.

KTLA mentioned that the victim did not get his fanny pack stolen without putting up a fight first. The unnamed victim attempted to fight off the robbers and suffered a cut to his hand. Information regarding the identity of the suspects was not released, but it is believed that they fled the scene in a silver Mercedes. Similarly, police did not comment on the severity of the cut that the victim sustained during the altercation.

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects to contact their office. The victim's name has not been revealed as police continue to investigate the fanny pack robbery.