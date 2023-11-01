Multiple Students Stabbed During Brawl At Los Angeles High School

By Logan DeLoye

November 1, 2023

Caution Sign
Photo: iStockphoto

At least three students attending Van Nuys High School in Los Angeles County were sent to the hospital after a violent brawl broke out on campus on Wednesday morning (November 1). According to Fox11, the incident was reported to police at 10:53 a.m. when 11 students started fighting in the quad area. One student took out an "unidentified weapon" and stabbed two students who were taken to the hospital. An additional student was taken to the hospital for injuries pertaining to battery.

Law enforcement arrived on campus and detained three students who are currently being questioned as the investigation proceeds. Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho mentioned that the school was put under lockdown until the situation was able to be stabilized by law enforcement.

"This is one of those moments where you hold your breath and once you receive the call you hope that the initial information is not as revealing or as bad as what actually occurred. One incident like this one is one incident too many."

Four separate alerts were sent to parents during the incident, providing live details surrounding the incident. Students were told to remain in their classrooms during lunch as their food would be delivered to them to avoid further safety issues.

This is a developing story.

