National Association of Realtors Found Liable For Inflating Commissions

The National Association of Realtors has been found liable for $1.8 billion in damages for scheming to keep commissions artificially high. Under U.S. antitrust law, the damage could be tripled once the case has been settled.

HomeServices of America, along with two of its subsidiaries and Keller Williams Realty, were also named in the lawsuit, which covers home sales between April 2015 and June 2022.

A group of 260,000 home sellers in Missouri sued the NAR, claiming a rule that forces home sellers to pay a commission to the buyer's realtor, as well as their own listing agent, suppressed competition as the role of realtors has decreased in recent years.

The plaintiffs noted that many buyers no longer need a realtor to find a house as they can do it themselves by looking online.

After just three hours of deliberation, the eight-person jury agreed with the plaintiffs and handed down the $1.8 billion penalty.

The NAR said it plans to appeal the ruling and is confident that it will ultimately prevail.

"This matter is not close to being final. We will appeal the liability finding because we stand by the fact that NAR rules serve the best interests of consumers, support market-driven pricing, and advance business competition," NAR president Tracy Kasper said in a statement.