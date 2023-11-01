North Carolina Town Among The 'Most Romantic' Small Towns In The U.S.

If you're looking for a romantic getaway for you and your partner that isn't too far from home, you don't have to travel out of state to find a town that is sure to serve as the perfect backdrop for a memorable trip.

New York Travel Guides released a list of the 140 most romantic small towns in the U.S., comparing 600 towns in categories like romantic places to stay, romantic activities, historic architecture and scenery, and cozy coffee shops and restaurants.

One town in North Carolina managed to make the list, even landing a spot in the Top 50: Blowing Rock, which ranked No. 48 overall. Here's what the site had to say:

"Blowing Rock is a romantic small town in North Carolina. Some of the most romantic things to do in the town include visiting The Spa at Chetola Resort, going to the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum, and having coffee at a cozy coffee shop, such as Camp Coffee Roasters. In addition to that, downtown Blowing Rock is home to unique boutique shops and art galleries."

These are the Top 10 most romantic small towns in America:

Carmel-by-the-Sea, California Sedona, Arizona St. Augustine, Florida Aspen, Colorado Laguna Beach, California Provincetown, Massachusetts Jackson, Wyoming Estes Park, Colorado Ashland, Oregon Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Check out the full list at newyorktravelguides.com to see more of the most romantic small towns around the country.