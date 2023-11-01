One Illinois Seafood Shack Named Among The 'Best In The US'

What is your go-to order when dining at a seafood shack? Do you go all in with a giant seafood tower, or do you take it slow with a small bowl of chowder? Regardless of your preferences, there are a handful of seafood shacks scattered across the country that are known for serving the best fish around!

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the best seafood shack in all of Illinois is Calumet Fisheries located in Chicago.

"One of the few seafood shacks that isn’t in a coastal state, Calumet Fisheries is located off the Calumet River, directly next to Lake Michigan. It’s known for its smoked seafood, including sturgeon, trout, and even eel."

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about compiling the data to discover the best seafood shacks in the entire country:

"To identify the best seafood shacks around America, 24/7 Tempo reviewed lists, ratings, and reviews from websites including The Daily Meal, Gayot, Food Network, Eater, FED Guides, Gourmandize, Tasting Table, Cheapism, Men’s Journal, and Yelp, as well as numerous regional and local sites. The resulting list covers seafood shacks across much of the nation, but not in New England – whose shacks are the subject of a story of their own: “The best seafood shacks in New England."'

For a continued list of the 35 best seafood shacks across the country visit 247wallst.com.