Popular Burger Chain Crowned Florida's Top Fast Food Restaurant

Ever since fast food's introduction decades ago, the food industry hasn't been the same. Convenience is the name of the game thanks to drive-thru concepts, quick preparation time, and timely service. The food, of course, really carves out the identity, from juicy burgers and fried chicken to tacos and much more.

If you're looking for something a little different, Cheapism found the best fast food restaurant in every state. Writer Wilder Shaw utilized Yelp, Google, and TripAdvisor reviews to determine his picks, which range from independent joints to international chains. He also provided more insight into their process:

"Searching 'best fast food' for each state in the country, I spent days sorting through the most reviewed, highest-rated restaurants on each platform. And because nobody wants to read a list that says 'Chick-fil-A' 50 times in a row, I opened this up to hyper-local fast-food joints as well, even if there’s only one location. Fast food is fast food."

BurgerFi was named Florida's top fast food restaurant! Founded in the small town of Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, their specialty is the "100% natural Angus beef" burgers complete with their branded buns. There are eight different burgers on the menu, alongside other delights like burger bowls, "fi'ed" chicken, onion rings, hot dogs, milkshakes, custard cups, and much more.