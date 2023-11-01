Sewing Needles Found In Kids' Halloween Candy: Cops

The Silver Spring Township Police Department is urging parents to check their children's Halloween candy for sewing needles. Officials in the Pennsylvania town said they received three reports of needles hidden inside pieces of candy.

One of the needles was discovered when a parent bit into a piece of candy. After receiving a report about the needle, the department dispatched officers to the first block of Pine Hill Avenue to try to find out who was responsible for giving out the candy.

The police have not identified the home that handed out the candy but said all three pieces were reported near the area of Pine Hill, North Locust Lane, Sunset, and Marble.

There were no injuries reported from the tainted candy.

The police department released a photo of one of the needles sticking out of a watermelon-flavored Airhead. The needle was over an inch long.

Officials asked anybody who finds needles in their kid's candy or has information about where they came from to contact Officer Tyler Mardis at 717-697-0607 ext. 2024 or email tmardis@sstwp.org.