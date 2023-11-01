Sexyy Red Responds After Khia Calls Her 'Young Thugga-Looking-A*s B***h'
By Tony M. Centeno
November 1, 2023
Sexyy Red has responded after Khia went all the way in on the "Pound Town" rapper.
Earlier this week, October 30, Khia went live for her weekly show "Gag Order" and unleashed a series of fugly insults at the St. Louis rapper. The veteran rapper, who gained notoriety for her own promiscuous track "My Neck, My Back," called her a "deadbeat baby mama" and a "Young Thugga-looking-ass b***h."
“We the people versus fugly, non-sexy, f**ked up-ass Red,” Khia began as she pounded her gavel. “Your ass is being charged with not being ashamed of your got-damn self."
"Doing hoe s***t and being mad about it," she continued. "Being a deadbeat baby mama, a deadbeat daddy, a deadbeat daughter and a deadbeat, Young Thugga-looking-ass b***h. Skin looking like a wrinkled bed sheet. Attempting to come for a real queen. Being ugly than a muthaf**ka. Looking like an old crumbled up stale backwood that ain’t nobody buying — take that s**t back to the store wh*re. But ain’t no refund.”
Sexyy Red caught wind of Khia's explicit commentary and fired back in her own way. After the "Gag Order" video went viral, Big Sexyy took to Instagram and compared Khia to Martin Lawrence's character in Blue Streak.
The viral spat between Khia and Sexyy Red began a couple weeks ago when the Philly-born, Florida resident went off on people who tried to compare her to the new generation of raunchy female rappers like Sexyy and Sukihana. After Khia released her video, the "Hood Rats" rappers both fired back.
“Just another ol washed up h@g hating ona yung turnt rich bthc,” Sexyy Red wrote under Khia's video. “Hatin on btches den & you still ah mad hater.”
“I will knock khia tf out,” Suki wrote on X/Twitter. “SUKIHANA is SUKIHANA a has been is a has been. I’m booked every weekend until next September of NEXT YEAR. I get it I’m ratchet but I live in my truth. Atlease I don’t sit in front of a library mad at trina everyday with 172 teeth in my mouth.”
