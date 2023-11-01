The viral spat between Khia and Sexyy Red began a couple weeks ago when the Philly-born, Florida resident went off on people who tried to compare her to the new generation of raunchy female rappers like Sexyy and Sukihana. After Khia released her video, the "Hood Rats" rappers both fired back.



“Just another ol washed up h@g hating ona yung turnt rich bthc,” Sexyy Red wrote under Khia's video. “Hatin on btches den & you still ah mad hater.”



“I will knock khia tf out,” Suki wrote on X/Twitter. “SUKIHANA is SUKIHANA a has been is a has been. I’m booked every weekend until next September of NEXT YEAR. I get it I’m ratchet but I live in my truth. Atlease I don’t sit in front of a library mad at trina everyday with 172 teeth in my mouth.”



See more on Khia's thoughts about Sexyy Red and Sukihana below.

