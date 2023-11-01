'Succession' Star Crashes Truck Into L.A. Pizza Shop

By Sarah Tate

November 1, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Succession star Alan Ruck reportedly crashed his truck into the side of a pizza parlor in Los Angeles on Tuesday (October 31) night.

According to a report by TMZ, Ruck crashed his Rivian truck into Raffalo's Pizza at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard around 9 p.m. with enough force to lodge half of the cab into the restaurant. The crash is reportedly under investigation, but initial reports show no indication of DUI.

Surveillance footage reportedly shows Ruck's vehicle collide with another in front of it, pushing it toward the busy intersection while the Rivian veers off and into Raffalo's. Following the crash, Ruck was seen talking on the phone at the scene.

No pedestrians were struck in the crash, but two people were reportedly injured in the incident. The extent of their injuries is unclear, but sources tell TMZ that they were both conscious and breathing.

TMZ shared photos of the crash site in the daylight which shows off the massive hole in the side of the brick wall boarded up, with debris littered around the taped-off area. Photos from inside the restaurant also show half of the truck's cab lodged in the wall.

Ruck is best known for his role as Cameron in 1986's Ferris Bueller's Day Off but has recently starred as Connor Roy in HBO's hit show Succession.

