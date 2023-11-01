Tennessee City Named The 'Most Dangerous' City In America

One of the biggest cities in Tennessee was named the most dangerous city in America.

Property Club looked at data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's crime report, such as rates of violent crime and overall crimes per capita, to determine the 10 most dangerous cities in the U.S., only considering cities with at least 200,000 residents.

Memphis took the No. 1 spot as the most dangerous city in the entire country, beating cities like Detroit and Baltimore. The ranking also broke down which neighborhoods were the most dangerous overall: Shelby-Forest Frayser, Downtwon, Parkway Village-Oakhaven, and White Haven-Coro Lake.

Here's why Memphis ranks as the most dangerous city in the U.S.:

"With a population of 628,127, Memphis has a crime rate that is 237% higher than the national average. Memphis has 7,913 crimes per 100,000, with an exceptionally high violent crime rate. In 2022, there were 15,318 incidents of violent crime, including 289 counts of murder, 2,134 counts of robbery, and 12,484 incidents of assault."

These are the 10 most dangerous cities in America in 2023:

Memphis, Tennessee St. Louis, Missouri Oakland, California Albuquerque, New Mexico Baltimore, Maryland New Orleans, Louisiana Detroit, Michigan Lubbock, Texas Chicago, Illinois Stockton, California

Check out the full list at PropertyClub.com to read up on why these cities are the most dangerous in the country. Tennessee isn't all violence and danger — there are also plenty of neighborhoods that are safe.