The ‘Best City’ In New Mexico Has Been Crowned

Everyone wants to absolutely love their surroundings all the time, so finding the ideal place to settle down and call home can be an incredibly important decision.

Some shocking statistics related to this matter have been released. In 2022, the number of Americans relocating decreased, with only 28.2 million moving, down from 41.1 million two decades ago. The majority, 78%, stayed within their state.

Reasons for moving included improving the quality of life, driven by factors like climate, health, job opportunities, housing and safety.

To determine a list of the best cities in each state for an overall improved experience, 24/7 Wall St. used data from multiple sources, considering factors like the economy, community and overall well-being. The chosen places generally exhibit low crime rates, strong economies and access to healthcare and cultural attractions.

Many of the cities who made the cut are relatively small, with populations under 30,000, yet they are often within commuting distance of major metropolitan areas.

The best city in New Mexico is Los Alamos for the following reasons: