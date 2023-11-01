The original cast of Mean Girls has reunited in a new Black Friday commercial for Walmart. On Wednesday, November 1st, actresses Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert starred in the store's advertisement for their upcoming Black Friday deals which riffed on several scenes from the iconic 2004 rom-com. "Some things never change," Lohan says in a voiceover. "On Wednesdays we wear pink, but now we shop Walmart Black Friday deals."

"Get in, besties. We’re going shopping," Lohan captioned the ad on Instagram. One of the main stars, Rachel McAdams was noticeably missing from the reunion. Shortly after the commercial dropped, an insider told Page Six why she didn't appear in it. "Rachel McAdams didn’t want to do it," the insider said. "They were all offered it. But the three of them loved being together for their reunion.” The insider continued, "They had a great time talking about being moms, and it was definitely a loss not having Rachel there.”