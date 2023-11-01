The Top Two 'Most Dangerous Neighborhoods' In Illinois

Do you live in one of the most dangerous cities in the entire country? Be it rising violent and property crime rates amid population increases or "disproportionately high" levels of danger posed on tourists and locals, something about this city makes it feel generally less safe than others.

According to a list compiled by Property Club, the most dangerous city in all of Illinois is Chicago. Chicago ranked as the ninth most dangerous city in the entire country. Property Club mentioned that the most dangerous neighborhoods in Chicago are the South Side and West Side.

Here's what Property Club had to say about the most dangerous city in all of Illinois:

"Chicago is also one of the worst cities in the US. It constantly makes the news as one of America’s most dangerous and violent cities. With a population of 2,746,388, Chicago has a crime rate of 3,926 per 100,000 people, making it 67% more dangerous than the US average. In 2020, Chicago had 26,620 violent crimes, including 774 murders. Much of violent crime can be attributed to gang violence and conflict, which is closely tied to the drug trade. Much of Chicago’s gang violence is based in neighborhoods in which gangs operate. In general, the South Side and West Side of Chicago are considered to be the most dangerous."

For a continued list of the top 10 most dangerous cities in the country visit propertyclub.nyc.