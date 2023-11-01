Three California Seafood Shacks Named Among The 'Best In The US'

By Logan DeLoye

November 1, 2023

What is your go-to order when dining at a seafood shack? Do you go all in with a giant seafood tower, or do you take it slow with a small bowl of chowder? Regardless of your preferences, there are a handful of seafood shacks scattered across the country that are known for serving the best fish around!

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the best seafood shacks in all of California are Malibu Seafood in Malibu, the Reel Inn in Malibu, and The Marshall Store in Marshall.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about compiling the data to discover the best seafood shacks in the entire country:

The Reel Inn

"The Reel Inn has been in business since 1986, serving well-priced dishes with beach views. The menu contains a plethora of deep-fried seafood items, including oysters, calamari, and crab cakes. The seafood shack has received a notable amount of press, much of which describes the experience of ordering from a blackboard and waiting for your food while enjoying a beverage and soaking up the laid-back atmosphere."

The Marshall Store

"Located North of San Francisco, Marshall is home to beautiful coastal scenery and an abundance of Pacific oysters. The Marshall Store carries a variety of them from their family oyster farm in nearby Tomales Bay. They come raw, grilled, or smoked – the last of these served with crostini and local cheese, chipotle aïoli, chives, and lemon."

For a continued list of the 35 best seafood shacks across the country visit 247wallst.com.

