Two New Suspects Charged In PnB Rock Murder

Detectives testified that Jones went to his car before the shooting and returned with an object that was "covered by a towel," which he handed to Trone. Phone records also indicate that Jones called Trone around the time of the shooting. Jones faces two counts of robbery, one count of conspiring to rob the late rapper, and one count of illegal possession of a firearm.



The other person who's been charged is Wynisha Evans. Prosecutors alleged that Evans drove Trone from Los Angeles to Las Vegas after he tried to torch his getaway car just hours after the shooting. Evans was charged with being an accessory after the fact. Both Jones and Evans were arrested in May 2022. Meanwhile, Freddie Trone, his 17-year-old son who's accused of pulling the trigger, and Shauntel Trone were all arrested a couple of weeks after PnB Rock's death. Both Freddie and Shauntel have both pleaded not guilty.