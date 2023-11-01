Washington Rain Forest Named The 'Most Beautiful' Place In The Entire State

The United States is home to all sorts of alluring locations, from jaw-dropping waterfalls and vast deserts to picturesque buildings and architecture. Many people flock to these gorgeous destinations for their Instagram-worthy views, and they often stay for the array of restaurants, tourist attractions, and other captivating draws in the area.

If you're thinking about visiting these spots, Condé Nast Traveler pinpointed the "most beautiful" places in every state. Writers picked out these stellar spots after polling their Facebook followers as well as combing through other sources.

According to the roundup, Washington State's most beautiful place is the Hoh Rain Forest! Here's why this rare rainforest is worth the visit:

"The Hoh Rain Forest is one of the only rainforests in the U.S., with lichen-shrouded trees and fungus-covered logs that make you forget you’re just a quick drive from the beaches and mountains of Olympic National Park. Even better? The Hoh River Valley is home to the quietest spot in the contiguous 48 states, according to Gordon Hempton, an expert 'acoustic ecologist.'"