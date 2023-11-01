ZAYN Looks Unrecognizable In Villainous Halloween Costume
By Sarah Tate
November 1, 2023
ZAYN gave fans a bit of a fright with his Halloween costume this year, looking totally unrecognizable as one of the biggest movie villains in history.
The "Love Like This" singer celebrated the spookiest holiday of the year by transforming into Voldemort, the main villain in the Harry Potter film franchise. He shared the amazing look on Instagram, simply captioning the post, "Happy Halloween," alongside a spider emoji.
In the photo, where he also tagged makeup artist Gotham FX, ZAYN can be seen in a seamless bald cap, simple black attire and pale prosthetics to make it appear as if he has no nose. Black veins sneak up his neck, around the crown of his head and circling his sunken eyes.
If the comment section on his post is anything to go by, fans were blown away the transformation.
"Zayn what the hell you scared the sh*t out of me," one commenter bemoaned. Another couldn't believe it was the One Direction alum, writing, "when i tell u i thought this was a random page and then i saw ur ur name lmao."
Other commenters couldn't help but joke about the unexpected costume. "Bro said lemme be ugly for one day just to see what it feels like," one user wrote, while another joked it was "the only nightmare I'm willing to have every night."