ZAYN Looks Unrecognizable In Villainous Halloween Costume

ZAYN gave fans a bit of a fright with his Halloween costume this year, looking totally unrecognizable as one of the biggest movie villains in history.

The "Love Like This" singer celebrated the spookiest holiday of the year by transforming into Voldemort, the main villain in the Harry Potter film franchise. He shared the amazing look on Instagram, simply captioning the post, "Happy Halloween," alongside a spider emoji.

In the photo, where he also tagged makeup artist Gotham FX, ZAYN can be seen in a seamless bald cap, simple black attire and pale prosthetics to make it appear as if he has no nose. Black veins sneak up his neck, around the crown of his head and circling his sunken eyes.