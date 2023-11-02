2 Colorado Cities Named Among America's 'Most Beautiful' Winter Towns

By Zuri Anderson

November 3, 2023

A tourist enjoying Alta Lakes, a popular, dispersed camping area, Telluride Colorado
Photo: YayaErnst / iStock / Getty Images

Even though we're well into fall, some places in the United States are starting to see some snow. That means ski resorts are opening up, people are hanging up their festive lights, and everyone is preparing for the last few holidays of the year. Americans are also gearing up for exciting trips, and for some tourists, that includes enjoying picturesque winter locales and activities.

That's why Travel + Leisure picked out the "most beautiful" winter towns in the country. Writers described these destinations as "winter wonderlands," where you can hit the slopes, check out some local restaurants, and wrap yourself in blankets in a warm environment at the end of the day.

Twenty spots made the list, and two of them are in Colorado! The first one is the iconic Aspen, a top-tier haven for anybody who enjoys wintry sports. Besides the slew of acclaimed resorts here, the website also boasted about the city's "legendary slopeside action, plus upscale boutiques, cool galleries, renowned restaurants, and luxurious accommodations like Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection."

It wasn't the only renowned Colorado destination under the spotlight. Telluride, which has been getting its flowers from all sorts of outlets, was named thanks to its iconic ski resort and perfect location near the Rocky Mountains. Add in what writers called its "booming historic district" and various options for snow-based activities, and it's no wonder why many people flock here every winter season.

