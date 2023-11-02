50 Cent Earns His First Diamond Certification Thanks To This Classic Song

By Tony M. Centeno

November 2, 2023

50 Cent
Photo: Getty Images

50 Cent is celebrating after he finally joined the Diamond club.

On Wednesday, November 1, the G-Unit founder announced that his breakthrough single "In Da Club" has sold over 10,000,000 units. In a post he shared to Instagram, Fif include a video montage of all the times he performed the song over the years since he released it on January 7, 2003. "In Da Club" is the 43rd Hip-Hop song to reach the rare milestone and the 121st song overall.

"In Da Club has officially reached Diamond 💎 10,000,000 singles sold," he wrote. "The 43rd Hip Hop song to go Diamond, 121 songs of all time to do it. 🤨I feel good, I’m that thing."

"In Da Club" dropped 20 years ago as the first single from his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin', which also celebrated its 20th anniversary this year. To honor the historic occasion, 50 Cent hit the road for "The Final Lap Tour 2023." Since July, 50 Cent has hit up various cities around the world and performed classic hits from the album with Uncle Murda and G-Unit's own Tony Yayo by his side. Fans also got to see the tour's supporting acts Jeremih, Busta Rhymes & Spliff Star. The tour will end in December.

This isn't the only major certification 50 Cent has received this year. As of January 2023, his other hit songs like "Outta Control" reached platinum status while others like "Ayo Technology," "Many Men," "Just A Lil Bit" and "21 Questions" are all 3x platinum and above.

Congratulations 50 Cent!

