Beloved Seattle Movie Theater Plans Comeback Next Month
By Zuri Anderson
November 2, 2023
A historic movie theater in Seattle will reopen its doors again soon to moviegoers. The SIFF Cinema Downtown, formerly known as the Seattle Cinerama Theatre, plans to return on December 14, according to a Wednesday (November 1) social media post.
A news release said the theater will be showing Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet on reopening day, and tickets will go on sale soon.
“It’s a little full circle for us,” SIFF Artistic Director Beth Barrett told KUOW. “Not just in the fact that it is the ultimate experiential film. But it combines scents and taste and you know, the idea of just chocolate everywhere, and tying it to that to the chocolate popcorn. But it's also great for the entire family.”
“We are the chocolate popcorn makers, and we are the dreamers of dreams…” 📽️— SIFF (@SIFFnews) November 1, 2023
The doors to SIFF Cinema Downtown will open to everyone on December 14! @WonkaMovie will kick off the scrumdiddlyumptious movie magic, with tickets going on sale soon. More at https://t.co/7T2X1OGPRp pic.twitter.com/eSZaWKjKa2
Visitors can also look forward to their iconic chocolate popcorn and "premium concessions," like local craft beer. Reserved seating is also available.
"This historic venue located in the heart of Downtown Seattle is one of only two operating cinemas in the world with the capability of screening three-strip Cinerama films on its epic 97-foot curved screen consisting of 2,000 vertical strips," the news release states.
The unique theater, which is located at 2100 Fourth Avenue, was originally opened in 1963 and shut down in 2020. Back in May, the Seattle International Film Festival announced its acquisition from the estate of former owner Paul G. Allen.