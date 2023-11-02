Beloved Seattle Movie Theater Plans Comeback Next Month

A historic movie theater in Seattle will reopen its doors again soon to moviegoers. The SIFF Cinema Downtown, formerly known as the Seattle Cinerama Theatre, plans to return on December 14, according to a Wednesday (November 1) social media post.

A news release said the theater will be showing Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet on reopening day, and tickets will go on sale soon.

“It’s a little full circle for us,” SIFF Artistic Director Beth Barrett told KUOW. “Not just in the fact that it is the ultimate experiential film. But it combines scents and taste and you know, the idea of just chocolate everywhere, and tying it to that to the chocolate popcorn. But it's also great for the entire family.”