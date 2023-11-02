Beloved Washington Spot Named Among America's 'Most Beautiful' Winter Towns

By Zuri Anderson

November 3, 2023

Leavenworth, Washington in the Christmas Village
Photo: Wirestock / iStock Editorial / Getty Images

Even though we're well into fall, some places in the United States are starting to see some snow. That means ski resorts are opening up, people are hanging up their festive lights, and everyone is preparing for the last few holidays of the year. Americans are also gearing up for exciting trips, and for some tourists, that includes enjoying picturesque winter locales and activities.

That's why Travel + Leisure picked out the "most beautiful" winter towns in the country. Writers described these destinations as "winter wonderlands," where you can hit the slopes, check out some local restaurants, and wrap yourself in blankets in a warm environment at the end of the day.

An iconic Washington spot is getting some attention again, and that's Leavenworth! This European village has captured the hearts of tourists for a long time, and that trend is going to continue for years to come. Writers explain why it was selected:

"'Dashing through the snow in a one-horse open sleigh' isn’t just a song lyric, but an actual experience in Leavenworth. This Bavarian village in the Cascade Mountains goes all out for the holidays with decorations, carolers, and yes, even sleigh rides, which are offered each day at a lodge just north of town. Even when you take the festive stuff out of the equation, it’s still the perfect winter getaway with alpine-style buildings that look even prettier after a snowfall, hearty German food, and proximity to nearby ski areas."
