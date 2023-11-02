Florida Company Offering Free AR-15, Turkey With New Roof Purchase

A Florida roofing company is offering a Thanksgiving special that's raising some eyebrows. The owners of Roof EZ, a business in Cape Coral, are giving away a free AK-15 semiautomatic rifle and a frozen turkey, to customers who purchase a brand-new roof during November.

“The turkey will get you all sitting at the table so you can spend time together. The roof will protect your home, and the AR-15 will protect your family,” Jason Polly, President of Roof EZ, told WBBH.

Polly said he was actually inspired by an Alabama company that did a similar promotion. He added, “I figured, hey, we’re in Florida. This is the most Florida thing you can do. Let’s do it."

Roof EZ is partnering with local arms shop Shoot Center in Cape Coral for the holiday special. Anybody who takes up the offer will have to go through the same process of purchasing a firearm.

“You got to get a background check. You can’t have any felonies,” Polly explained. “Once you pass your background check, you can go pick it up in three days.”

People were divided in the comment section of Roof EZ's promotional Facebook post. Some are actually interested in the deal, while others expressed their discontent over the package.

"I would live in a tent before I would allow you to replace my roof," one person wrote.

Another user said, "Really wishing I’d waited just a couple more months to do our roof."

What if you don't want the gun and just want the roof work? Polly said $500 can get knocked off your order, which is the same price as the AR-15.