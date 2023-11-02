Florida Man Ordered To Dismantle Huge Shipping Container 'Man Cave'

By Zuri Anderson

November 2, 2023

Close-up of repurposed red shipping containers with clear blue sky
Photo: Naomi Rahim / Moment / Getty Images

A Florida man locked in a battle with local officials over his shipping container "man cave" has been ordered to dismantle his creation. According to WKMG, an unidentified homeowner in Indialantic was issued a Brevard County code violation for stacking and welding together shipping containers in his backyard.

The homeowner has 10 days to take down the structure or be fined $1,000 a day, a county spokesperson confirmed. He claims officials initially approved his project, but county leaders said the permit to build the man cave "was issued in error due to a process failure."

Several residents voiced their concern and anger over the controversial man cave, fearing it would lower the property values of nearby homes.

"When I look out my window and I see those shipping containers, I’m not happy," Bluma Bofford, a longtime realtor who lives near the site, told reporters. "You’re only allowed to have one container in the back for storage purposes. That’s all code allows you to do."

She continued, “As far as I’m concerned, there is nothing to decide. Take it down and that’s it.”

Despite the homeowner vowing to legal action if he was ordered to take down his backyard structure, deconstruction of his man cave appears to be underway as of Tuesday (October 31), the news station reported.

