Florida Spot Ranked Among The 'Worst' Small Cities To Live In The U.S.

Many Americans are wondering about where to make the next big move. While big-name cities and small towns are the source of much chatter, what if you want to meet in the middle? Small cities are a great alternative for those who crave the urban atmosphere but don't want to deal with the hassle of major metropolitan areas.

That's where WalletHub comes in. The financial website scoured through data to determine the best and worst small cities to live in the country. Researchers compiled their rankings after comparing "more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on 45 key indicators of livability. They range from housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita."

One South Florida town actually ranked among the worst small cities, and that's Dania Beach. This Broward County spot got the lowest marks in the "Economic Growth" category, which includes income growth, job growth, unemployment rate, foreclosure rate, and more.

The highest-ranking small city representing the Sunshine State is Oveido, which is located in Seminole County.

Here are the best small cities to live in, according to the study:

Carmel, Indiana Lexington, Massachusetts Brentwood, Tennessee Westfield, Indiana Fishers, Indiana Fair Lawn, New Jersey Milton, Massachusetts Melrose, Massachusetts Saratoga Springs, New York Brookfield, Wisconsin

Check out the full report on WalletHub's website.