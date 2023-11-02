Host Revealed For Late Night Show That Will Replace James Corden's Show
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 2, 2023
CBS has picked a host for the upcoming new late-night show set to replace James Corden's The Late Late Show. The network has chosen comedian Taylor Tomlinson to host their forthcoming show After Midnight, which is a reboot of Comedy Central's @midnight, and beat out X Mayo and Ricky Velez for the hosting gig. The exciting news was revealed during last night's (November 1st) episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Tomlinson came out onto the stage for an interview with the host. Stephen Colbert will serve as executive producer of the show which is set to launch in 2024.
Check out Colbert's announcement below.
Stephen’s excited about his new late night series (Taylor’s Version)!@taylortomlinson @midnight pic.twitter.com/9wcKELfTm3— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 2, 2023
Tomlinson is known for her Netflix stand-up specials Quarter-Life Crisis and Look At You. In addition to Colbert, the showrunner of all four seasons of @midnight will return as co-showrunner alongside Eric Pierce, who has executive produced shows like CBS' The Challenge: USA and The Wheel per Deadline.
After Midnight will replace James Corden's The Late Late Show which came to an end back in April. Corden announced his plan to leave the show a year prior to the final episode. “It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year],” Corden said in a statement at the time. “I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”