Host Revealed For Late Night Show That Will Replace James Corden's Show

Tomlinson is known for her Netflix stand-up specials Quarter-Life Crisis and Look At You. In addition to Colbert, the showrunner of all four seasons of @midnight will return as co-showrunner alongside Eric Pierce, who has executive produced shows like CBS' The Challenge: USA and The Wheel per Deadline.

After Midnight will replace James Corden's The Late Late Show which came to an end back in April. Corden announced his plan to leave the show a year prior to the final episode. “It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year],” Corden said in a statement at the time. “I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”