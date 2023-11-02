Mom Turns In 12-Year-Old Son Accused Of Carjacking That Left Teen Dead

A 12-year-old boy allegedly involved in a carjacking that left his 13-year-old accomplice dead was turned in to the police by his mother.

On October 28, 13-year-old Vernard Toney Jr. and the unidentified boy allegedly tried to carjack a man outside of the U.S. Attorney's Office for Washington, D.C.

In a court hearing, prosecutors said that Toney got in the passenger's seat while the 12-year-old opened the driver's door and ordered the man, who was U.S. Marshall, to get out of his vehicle.

Both teens reportedly had their hands on their waistbands, insinuating that they had guns. Authorities did not recover a gun at the scene and did not find one when searching the room of the 12-year-old boy.

During the carjacking, the 12-year-old noticed the man's badge and gun and tried to pull his friend out of the vehicle. That's when the U.S. Marshall pulled out his gun and shot Toney in the chest.

The two boys fled the scene, but Toney collapsed and died.

Authorities released surveillance video from the scene and asked the public for help locating the boy who fled. When his mother saw the photos on the news, she immediately called the police and turned her son in.

A judge refused to release the boy to his family and ordered him held at a juvenile detention facility on carjacking charges.