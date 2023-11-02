Olivia Rodrigo has been added to the lineup at this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. According to the Rock Hall's Instagram account, the Grammy winner will be performing "with one of her heroes," but they have yet to announce who that hero is. Luckily, fans won't have to wait very long as the 2023 Induction Ceremony is streaming live on Disney+ tomorrow, Friday, November 3rd.

For the 2023 class, Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, the late George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, and The Spinners will all be awarded with the prestigious honor. As for the previously announced performers, Rodrigo will join A-listers including Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews, Elton John, H.E.R., New Edition, St. Vincent, and Stevie Nicks.