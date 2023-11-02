Olivia Rodrigo To Perform With 'One Of Her Heroes' At Rock Hall Of Fame
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 2, 2023
Olivia Rodrigo has been added to the lineup at this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. According to the Rock Hall's Instagram account, the Grammy winner will be performing "with one of her heroes," but they have yet to announce who that hero is. Luckily, fans won't have to wait very long as the 2023 Induction Ceremony is streaming live on Disney+ tomorrow, Friday, November 3rd.
For the 2023 class, Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, the late George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, and The Spinners will all be awarded with the prestigious honor. As for the previously announced performers, Rodrigo will join A-listers including Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews, Elton John, H.E.R., New Edition, St. Vincent, and Stevie Nicks.
This will be Rodrigo's second time performing at the Rock Hall. During the 2022 induction ceremony, she honored Carly Simon with a rendition of her biggest hit, "You're So Vain." It's unclear who she'll be honoring this year but she previously performed with Sheryl Crow and in her Rolling Stone cover story in September, she expressed her love for RATM. “I have been listening to so much Rage Against the Machine this year,” she said adding that they were her favorite band at the moment. “I would just play it over and over again on my way to and from the studio.”
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will broadcast live on ABC and Disney+ from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Friday, Nov. 3 at 8:00 P.M. ET.