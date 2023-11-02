Pennsylvania Destination Named 'Most Romantic Small Town' In The State

Romance is in the air, well, in 140 towns scattered across the country at least! Be it romantic hotels, cozy coffee shops, beautiful historic architecture, museums, galleries, and restaurants, something about these towns gives them a romantic flair that sets them apart from the rest.

According to a list compiled by New York Travel Guides, the most romantic small town in Pennsylvania is Gettysburg. Gettysburg ranked as the 97th most romantic small town in the entire country. Small towns that made the top 10 list include Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, Sedona, Arizona, St. Augustine, Florida, Aspen, Colorado, Laguna Beach, California, Provincetown, Massachusetts, Jackson, Wyoming, Estes Park, Colorado, Ashland, Oregon, and Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Here's what New York Travel Guides had to say about compiling the data to discover the most romantic small towns in America:

"To determine the 140 most romantic small towns in America, New York Travel Guides compared 600 popular American small towns across four categories: (1) romantic places to stay, (2) romantic activities, (3) historic architecture and scenery, and (4) cozy coffee shops and restaurants. These categories were then assigned a weight based on their importance. A description of the categories and their corresponding weights are listed below. For each of the 600 small towns in the USA that we analyzed, we gathered data for all categories from the data sources listed below."

For a continued list of the most romantic small towns in the country visit newyorktravelguides.com.