Quavo & Offset Pay Homage To TakeOff One Year After His Death

Quavo and Offset are still mourning the loss of TakeOff a year after he passed away.



On Wednesday, November 1, the former Migos rappers took to social media to reflect on their fallen groupmate and family member's legacy. Offset posted a black-and-white video that shows TakeOff on stage performing and in the club partying with the crew. Take's song "Last Memory" can be heard playing in the background.



“The times we spent is priceless what we built in this game they never wanted to give us our flowers we influenced the world," Offset wrote in his caption. "I Love you Take you still here with us I just know you are!!!! Migo 4Life!!!!!!”