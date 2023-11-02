Quavo & Offset Pay Homage To TakeOff One Year After His Death
By Tony M. Centeno
November 2, 2023
Quavo and Offset are still mourning the loss of TakeOff a year after he passed away.
On Wednesday, November 1, the former Migos rappers took to social media to reflect on their fallen groupmate and family member's legacy. Offset posted a black-and-white video that shows TakeOff on stage performing and in the club partying with the crew. Take's song "Last Memory" can be heard playing in the background.
“The times we spent is priceless what we built in this game they never wanted to give us our flowers we influenced the world," Offset wrote in his caption. "I Love you Take you still here with us I just know you are!!!! Migo 4Life!!!!!!”
Meanwhile, Quavo dedicated his own post to TakeOff. He posted a black-and-white photo of the late rapper smiling as he acknowledged the anniversary of his nephew's passing.
“Can’t forget it won’t Forget It NEVER Forget it 🚀♾️ I Remember!," Quavo wrote in his tribute post on Instagram.
TakeOff was shot and killed in front of a bowling alley in Downtown Houston in the early hours of November 1. The shooting occurred after an argument broke out between two people that both Take and Quavo were hanging out with during a private event at the venue. The shooter fired bullets that hit the 28-year-old in the head and torso. TakeOff was pronounced dead on the scene.
Quavo and Offset weren't on speaking terms at the time of TakeOff's death. However, the two Migos put their differences aside and reunited to honor their late family member at the 2023 BET Awards earlier this year. Quavo also released his Rocket Power album and dedicated it to TakeOff.
Rest in peace, TakeOff.