Raiders Wish Jimmy Garoppolo Happy Birthday Hours After Demoting Him

The Las Vegas Raiders wished quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo 'Happy Birthday' hours after demoting him.

"Join us in wishing Jimmy Garoppolo Happy Birthday! #RaiderNation," the Raiders wrote on their X account.

The post came one day after interim head coach Antonio Pierce announced the team's plan to bench Garoppolo and instead start rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season.

"We just feel like he gives us the best chance," Pierce responded when asked about his decision to start the rookie quarterback via Yahoo Sports.

Several followers acknowledged the timing of the post in relation to Garoppolo's benching.

"Didn’t y’all bench him lol," one user wrote.

"That was his present lmao," another user responded.

"Lol "happy birthday, enjoy the bench," a third user wrote.