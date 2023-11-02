Raiders Wish Jimmy Garoppolo Happy Birthday Hours After Demoting Him

By Jason Hall

November 2, 2023

Pittsburgh Steelers v Las Vegas Raiders
Photo: Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders wished quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo 'Happy Birthday' hours after demoting him.

"Join us in wishing Jimmy Garoppolo Happy Birthday! #RaiderNation," the Raiders wrote on their X account.

The post came one day after interim head coach Antonio Pierce announced the team's plan to bench Garoppolo and instead start rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season.

"We just feel like he gives us the best chance," Pierce responded when asked about his decision to start the rookie quarterback via Yahoo Sports.

Several followers acknowledged the timing of the post in relation to Garoppolo's benching.

"Didn’t y’all bench him lol," one user wrote.

"That was his present lmao," another user responded.

"Lol "happy birthday, enjoy the bench," a third user wrote.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Pierce planned to start O'Connell, 25, over Garoppolo, 32, prior to the interim coach's confirmation.

O'Connell had previously started in Garoppolo's absence during Las Vegas' October 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, throwing for 238 yards and interception on 24 of 39 passing. The former Purdue standout was selected by the Raiders at No. 135 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft and had thrown for 482 yards and three touchdowns on 43 of 62 passing, while also averaging a 108.4 QB rating, during the preseason.

Pierce was named interim head coach following the sudden firings of head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler late Tuesday (October 31) night. The Raiders enter Sunday's game with a 3-5 record through their first eight games.

