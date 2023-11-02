South Carolina Restaurant Among The 35 Best Seafood Shacks In The U.S.

Some of the best, freshest seafood in the country can be found in cities along the coast, including the food served at one restaurant in South Carolina that was recognized as one of the absolute best seafood shacks in the country.

24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the 35 best seafood shacks around the U.S., laidback "no-frills" restaurants that promise delicious and often-times very fresh seafood options. Many of the restaurants featured on the list can be found in coastal states like California, Florida and New York.

According to list, The Shrimp Shack, located at 1929 Sea Island Parkway in St. Helena Island, is one of the best seafood shacks in the country, offering guests a chance to sample some incredible food at the family-owned business. Here's what the site had to say:

"One of the most popular dishes at this family-owned seafood shack is the shrimp burger, but there are also flounder and shrimp salad sandwiches and platters based on shrimp, flounder, scallops, or clam strips."

See more of the best seafood shacks in the country by visiting the full list at 247wallst.com. If you want to visit a "fancier" seafood dining experience, check out our coverage of the best seafood restaurant in the state.