SZA, Usher & Summer Walker Lead Nominations For 2023 Soul Train Awards

“Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop continue to top the charts and drive culture forward. This year, we are taking inspiration from these genres to innovate and disrupt the award show format while celebrating the legacy of Soul Train,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “We are proud of this year’s list of esteemed nominees and look to deliver an unforgettable night of Soul with our new location, performances, and show moments.”



21 Savage comes in second with eight nominations followed by Coco Jones and Victoria Monét, who have six nods each. The 2023 Soul Train Awards will feature plenty of performances, special guests and more. The show airs on Sunday, November 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her. Scroll below for the full list of nominees.