The Best Pizza Place In Kentucky Has Officially Been Named

Pizza possesses an enduring and widespread popularity which can be attributed to a combination of different factors that make it a beloved culinary treasure for tons of people. Namely, it's versatile, it's shareable and, best of all, it's accessible.

There are an abundance of pizza places in every state across the nation, and numerous eateries offer an assortment of tasty pies that make it difficult to choose which one stands out amongst the sea of options.

Luckily, Far & Wide has done that job for us, putting together a trustworthy list of the best pizza in every state in the U.S. For background, the rankings are based on well-researched Tripadvisor reviews.

With the help of restaurants who put new spins on the classic dish, pizza continues to evolve and capture the hearts and taste buds of many.

Writer Lissa Poirot stated,

"As the saying goes, 'Even bad pizza is pretty good.' But there are some pizzas that are much better than 'still pretty good' — they're out-of-this-world amazing."

In Kentucky, the best pizza is Fatkat’s Pizzeria in Georgetown:

"Reviewers love: The abundance of pizza toppings, as well as subs and wings to round out a dinner.

Reviewers say: 'The Pizza and wings here are GREAT! We have been told about this place for years. We waited way too long to come in, we will be back!' — Corinth_KYDan

'Enjoyed the choices of pizza and sub sandwiches. The Cowboy pizza and Sweet Red dressing are two of our favorites from Fatkat's! Friendly, helpful staff and timely service add to making dining here special.' — Larry M"