Toyota Recalls 1.8 Million RAV4 SUVs Due To Fire Risk From Batteries

Toyota is recalling over 1.8 million RAV4 SUVs due to a fire risk. The automaker said that the batteries can come loose during sharp turns, which could cause the positive terminal to make contact with the clamp and short circuit.

The recall covers certain RAV4s from model years 2013-2018.

"Some replacement 12-volt batteries of the size specified for the subject vehicles have smaller top dimensions than others. If a small-top battery is used for replacement and the hold-down clamp is not tightened correctly, the battery could move when the vehicle is driven with forceful turns," Toyota explained. "The movement could cause the positive battery terminal to contact the hold-down clamp and short circuit."

The company did not say if there were any accidents or injuries due to the issue.

Toyota is still working on a fix for the problem and expects to begin notifying affected owners about the recall in December. The automaker said that owners will be able to bring their vehicles to the dealer, where technicians will replace the battery tray, hold-down clamp, and positive terminal cover on the battery.

You can check to see if your car is under recall by going to nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your 17-digit vehicle identification number.