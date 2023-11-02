Two California Cities Named Among The 'Fastest-Growing Cities' In The US

One day, you're enjoying a short commute into the city, a quick morning coffee run on your way to the office, and a peaceful afternoon walk at your local park. The next, you're in traffic, waiting in lines, and that peaceful park has suddenly transitioned into a tourist attraction where new residents take endless photographs.

What happened to that place you once knew?

It grew. Be it entertainment, landscape, climate, desirable healthcare, sought-after lifestyle factors, or affordability, something about these two California cities has attracted so many people in the last five years that they have grown more than most cities in America.

According to a list compiled by Smart Asset, the fastest-growing cities in California are Menifee and Roseville in that order. Menifee ranked as the 9th fastest growing city in the country with a population boom of 17.4% in the last five years and Roseville ranked 20th with a population boom of 12.2%.

Here's what Smart Asset had to say about compiling the data to discover the fastest-growing cities across the country:

"This study examined the 344 U.S. cities that had a population of 100,000 or higher in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 1-Year American Community Survey. Cities were ranked by five-year population growth between 2022 and 2017. The population of men and women as a percentage of the whole was also examined. Population data includes people of all ages. Changes in population may be due to births, deaths or migrations."

