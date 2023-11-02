WATCH: Bear Caught Chowing Down On Leftover Halloween Candy In Florida

A South Florida family couldn't believe their eyes when they watched a black bear snacking on some Halloween candy left outside for trick-or-treaters. Pari Limbachia told Fox News she was with her kids in a Lake Mary neighborhood when they spotted the furry creature helping itself to some treats sitting on a folding table in front of a home.

The mother started recording the hilarious moment with her children providing colorful commentary.

"With the wrapper?" one of Limbachia's kids asks as the bear keeps gorging itself on candy. Another one of her children says, "I do that, sometimes."

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said bears have a keen sense of smell and can pick up odors from over a mile away. As a result, they tend to wander into neighborhoods and other populated areas looking for food.

This has led to moments where bears break into people's garages, garbage cans, and even their homes. One such instance was caught on camera months ago, where a three-legged bear returned to a house it previously raided to drink some White Claw seltzer drinks. Then, there was a Florida woman who actually came face-to-face with a bear on her front porch.