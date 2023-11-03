"I always felt like I was an underdog," Benny began."Y'all know sometimes I beat it into the ground, but you know, a n***a a big dog now, you know what I'm sayin? And just the way the beat sounded just so melodic and with the hook. Let me tell you, man, Diddy told me this... Diddy told me the difference between Nas and Jay are the melodies. 'Not saying that one is better than the other,' he said, 'just the difference. What you take from that?' And I took certain things from that. I didn't want to be trying to rap people to death. I'm Benny The Butcher from Griselda. I feel like I'd done that already."



Benny also speaks on other records from the album throughout the episode like his upcoming collaboration with Snoop Dogg called "Back Again" and his next banger with Stove God Cooks, both of which are produced by Hit-Boy. Benny also revealed that J. Cole "coached" him throughout the making of the LP. His Def Jam debut is set to arrive in early 2024.



Watch the official music video for "Big Dog" and check out the full interview below.