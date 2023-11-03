Dramatic Video Shows Woman Who Missed Plane Running On Tarmac

Video shared online shows a woman who was late for her plane running on the tarmac after it.

The woman reportedly ran past security and "down onto the tarmac" in an effort to chase down her departing QantasLink flight to Adelaide at Canberra Airport in Australia's Majura district, 9News reports. The woman was seen attempting to flag down the pilot in similar fashion to a person trying to hail a cab.

Witnesses watched the incident take place from the gate and told the outlet that they were surprised no one attempted to stop the woman.

"People were a bit flat-footed, they didn't seem to know what to do, that was the weird part," said Dennis Bilic, who recorded the incident, via 9News. "(We were thinking) 'Is anyone gonna stop her?'"