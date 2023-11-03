FDA Aims To Ban Controversial Food Additive 'No Longer Considered Safe'

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is aiming to ban the use of a controversial food additive that had previously been taken out of several popular beverages but remains in others.

The FDA announced it had "proposed to revoke the regulation authorizing" the use of brominated vegetable oil (BVO), claiming its intended use "in food is no longer considered safe," citing its recent collaborative studies with the National Institutes of Health, which discovered dangerous health effects from the additive, in a news release shared on its website Thursday (November 2). BVO, which is a citrus-boosting additive, was previously used in Gatorade, Coca-Cola, Pepsi and numerous other products and is still being used in Sun Drop and other off-brand sodas.

The FDA said that toxicology reports on the additive have resulted in “conclusive scientific evidence to support [the] proposal to remove the FDA’s food additive authorization for BVO.” The agency said BVO was first acknowledged as no longer "Generally Recognized as Safe" in 1970 when it was initially being regulated in 1970, at which point many food companies have voluntarily excluded the additive from their products.

“Health concerns about BVO stem from one of its ingredients, bromine. Bromine can irritate the skin, nose, mouth and stomach,” said Katherine Zeratsky, a registered dietitian at the Mayo Clinic, via the Food Network. “It’s also been linked to neurologic symptoms in people who drink large quantities of citrus soda — more than 2 liters a day.”

The FDA said it will accept public comments on its BVO proposal until January 17. Beverage makers will have at least one year to reformulate or relabel their products before enforcing the proposed new rule if it's approved.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill prohibiting the sale of BVO, as well as red dye No. 3, potassium bromate and propylparaben within the state in October.