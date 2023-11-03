Josh Allen's Status For 'Sunday Night Football' Determined

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was a full participant in Friday's (November 3) practice for the second consecutive and will start in the team's 'Sunday Night Football' game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to the Bills' injury report.

Allen didn't participate in Wednesday's (November 1) practice in order to rest his injured throwing (right) shoulder, but insisted that he'd be ready for Sunday's (November 5) game.

"Talking with the training staff, and just having a plan with [head athletic trainer] Nate Breske," Allen said via ESPN's Bills beat reporter Alaina Getzenberg. "Obviously, a lot of moving parts but didn't do too much today. Just taking it easy and making sure I'm putting myself in the best position for Sunday and making sure that I'm not sore. So, didn't throw a lot today and hopefully by tomorrow, we'll be on the field like nothing happened."