"The song that I most struggled with and is particularly meaningful to me is "Standing Next to You". The song itself is great, and as soon as I heard the song, I could picture myself on stage performing [it]," Jung Kook told British GQ. "The recording process was not easy, so it's particularly memorable, too. It was so tiring that I did feel my soul almost leaving my body, but the process in itself was extremely fun. I think this will also be the one song ARMY are most amazed by."

He went on to add that he, "just wanted to try diverse genres and styles and work on my own sound. As of now, that is still my goal. I want to work on different stories. On the other hand, when the moment comes when I do want to share my story, I do think it’ll be a song with honest lyrics that I want to share [with my fans]."

Jung Kook will celebrate the release of GOLDEN with an iHeartRadio Album Release Party on Friday, November 3rd at 7pm ET/4pm PT on iHeartRadio's Hit Nation station and K-Pop Radio station, and 7pm local time across Pop and select Hot AC Stations.

Listen to GOLDEN on iHeartRadio!