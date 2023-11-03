Jung Kook Felt His 'Soul Almost Leaving My Body' While Recording 'GOLDEN'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 3, 2023
Jung Kook has released his debut solo album GOLDEN and it's jam-packed with perfect pop songs. On Friday, November 3rd, the singer became the latest BTS member to share a solo album with their adoring fanbase. In addition to previously released singles, "Seven" featuring Latto and "3D" featuring Jack Harlow, the release of GOLDEN also came with another single called "Standing Next To You."
The funky pop tune arrived with a slick music video that features Jung Kook showing off his best dance moves for his love interest in the video. As one of the standouts on the new album, "Standing Next To You" also proved to be one of the most difficult songs for Jung Kook to record.
"The song that I most struggled with and is particularly meaningful to me is "Standing Next to You". The song itself is great, and as soon as I heard the song, I could picture myself on stage performing [it]," Jung Kook told British GQ. "The recording process was not easy, so it's particularly memorable, too. It was so tiring that I did feel my soul almost leaving my body, but the process in itself was extremely fun. I think this will also be the one song ARMY are most amazed by."
He went on to add that he, "just wanted to try diverse genres and styles and work on my own sound. As of now, that is still my goal. I want to work on different stories. On the other hand, when the moment comes when I do want to share my story, I do think it’ll be a song with honest lyrics that I want to share [with my fans]."
Jung Kook will celebrate the release of GOLDEN with an iHeartRadio Album Release Party on Friday, November 3rd at 7pm ET/4pm PT on iHeartRadio's Hit Nation station and K-Pop Radio station, and 7pm local time across Pop and select Hot AC Stations.