Jung Kook Performs New Song At iHeartRadio Album Release Party

Jung Kook also performed his second single from GOLDEN, "3D" which features rapper Jack Harlow. "So I thought the next single after 'Seven' should be something that goes on the same line with this. I thought '3D''s melody was really catchy. That's why I chose the song," he said of the track.

Jung Kook is the latest BTS member to release a solo album and Wright wanted to know about the pros and cons of working with a group and working alone. "I guess the pros would be that since I'm doing this alone instead of doing it with all seven members, I'm able to learn and grow very quickly," he shared. "But I guess the negative side, I don't know if it's so much of a negative side but I really miss my members because I'm alone a lot."

Jung Kook's Album Release Party ended with a bang as he performed his new track "Standing Next To You." In an earlier interview with British GQ, the singer revealed that the infectious song was the hardest to record but that also made it the most memorable. "It was so tiring that I did feel my soul almost leaving my body, but the process in itself was extremely fun," he recalled. "I think this will also be the one song ARMY are most amazed by."