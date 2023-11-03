Jung Kook Performs New Song At iHeartRadio Album Release Party
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 6, 2023
Fresh off the release of his highly anticipated debut solo album GOLDEN, Jung Kook celebrated with fans during an iHeartRadio Album Release Party on Friday, November 3rd. In addition to performing his new songs, the BTS member also answered questions from iHeartRadio's JoJo Wright and discussed the meaning behind the album, its high-profile features, and the difference between working in a group and solo.
"I have a lot of events that are related to GOLDEN and this album embodies all of the Golden moments and all those important moments that I've had," Jung Kook told Wright after performing the very first single he released, "Seven," which features American rapper Latto. "First of all, I was glad that she accepted the offer and I think she knows that her voice is great so she's a cool rapper and recently I enjoyed being on stage with her at the Global Citizen Festival," the singer said of working with Latto.
Jung Kook also performed his second single from GOLDEN, "3D" which features rapper Jack Harlow. "So I thought the next single after 'Seven' should be something that goes on the same line with this. I thought '3D''s melody was really catchy. That's why I chose the song," he said of the track.
Jung Kook is the latest BTS member to release a solo album and Wright wanted to know about the pros and cons of working with a group and working alone. "I guess the pros would be that since I'm doing this alone instead of doing it with all seven members, I'm able to learn and grow very quickly," he shared. "But I guess the negative side, I don't know if it's so much of a negative side but I really miss my members because I'm alone a lot."
Jung Kook's Album Release Party ended with a bang as he performed his new track "Standing Next To You." In an earlier interview with British GQ, the singer revealed that the infectious song was the hardest to record but that also made it the most memorable. "It was so tiring that I did feel my soul almost leaving my body, but the process in itself was extremely fun," he recalled. "I think this will also be the one song ARMY are most amazed by."
Before hitting the stage, Jung Kook shared what he hoped his loving fanbase, the ARMY, would take away from GOLDEN. "First of all, I want them to feel proud of being a fan of mine," he said," and I want them to see... that I'm an artist that is capable of doing a variety of songs."
Listen to GOLDEN on iHeartRadio and be sure to set a reminder to watch Jung Kook's full iHeartRadio LIVE show on Monday, December 11th at 5:00 P.M. PT in VR only in Meta Horizon Worlds.