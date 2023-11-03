Kid Cudi, Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott Wreak Havoc 'At The Party'

"N****s gon' learn the four letters/Walk in, not many better, members of the rage," Cudi raps. "Now I just flip another page, Then I'm out in Paris with my bae, shit is not the same/N***a never plan, Walked in, I failed and I crumbled, knew I was a broken man/Bleed in the scene, I can achieve, What I dream, full steam on the humboldt, always think of Virgil."



Travis Scott joins in towards the end of the song and raps about his experience at the party. The song is set to appear on Cudi's upcoming INSANO album. It was supposed to arrive in September, however, Cudi decided to push it back to 2024.



"I want to make sure that everything lines up and I give y’all the best version of myself," Cudi explained. "This album is amazing and I want to make sure I present it in the best way for y’all. That’s the bad news. I still plan on releasing the next single soon so don’t even worry about that."



He followed up by releasing several song from the album including "ILL WHAT I BLEED" and "MOST AIN'T DENNIS." He also released his song "Heaven's Galaxy," which was a dream collaboration with "Star Trek."



Listen to "At The Party" below.